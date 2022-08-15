Ola’s maiden e-car to give 500 km range on a single charge, says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric, which had revealed the concept images of its maiden electric car earlier this year, has now officially unveiled the prototype version of the same at the Mission Electric 2022 event, held virtually. The unnamed e-car, which will be commercially available by 2024, will have a range of more than 500 km on a single charge.

Ola Electric’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, while virtually unveiling the first look of the upcoming electric car, stated, “Our car will have the best performance, best design and best technology ever built in a car in India. With an all-glass roof, it will be the sportiest car ever built. Our car is going to be one of the fastest cars in India – (will accelerate) 0 to 100 (kmph) within 4 seconds (and) it will have a range of more than 500 kilometres per charge.”

During the livestream, Aggarwal also revealed that an Ola car is designed to deliver a drag coefficient of less than 0.21, claiming it to be the best in its class. He also revealed that the upcoming car will have its own Move OS (Operating System) and assisted driving capabilities. The car will not only be keyless but handleless as well, he added.

“Global automakers think India is not ready for world class technologies and hence sell their hand-me-down tech in India. We need to change this. We deserve a car that defines this new India. Our car is made in India, by Indians and for the world,” said Aggarwal.

During the post unveil media round, when a query was raised on the e-car’s price points, he revealed, “We will have a wider gamut of electric cars which will range from above Rs 1 lakh going up to Rs 50 lakh. This product will be a premium car and will be at the higher end of that price spectrum. We can even unveil the car in a physical avatar in the next few months.”

Meanwhile, Aggarwal has talked about bringing an EV revolution in India and affirmed that it Ola Future factory located in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, will be able to produce one million electric cars, 10 million two-wheelers and 100 Gigawatt per hour (Gwh) of battery cells per annum in the medium term. He also revealed that the company is setting up around 100 hypercharge units across India starting November 2022, in order to support its new two-wheeler and four-wheeler launches.

Ola Electric has also rolled out a Khaki colour variant of its existing Ola Electric S1 Pro model. This is in addition to introducing Ola S1 at an introductory price of Rs 99,999. The company has opened reservations starting from August 15 with a charge of Rs 499.

“Last year, we made a humble penetration into the EV ecosystem with our Ola S1 Pro. As a result, the EV Penetration in India has gone up from 1 percent last year to 5 percent this year. We now intend to take EV revolution to the next level and democratise EV scooter ownership in India,” Aggarwal added. He also revealed that within seven months of the launch of its first e-scooter S1 Pro, it managed to sell around 70,000 units and expects a similar sales figure for its new EV scooter.

Interestingly, Aggarwal also revealed that it is not restricting itself to just scooters and is also working on its maiden electric bike. Without sharing a timeline, he said, “It is lurking somewhere in our premises. This will be the next big disruptor in the two-wheeler industry.”