Ola zones, kiosks coming up in city airport

Ride-sharing company Ola Monday entered into a partnership with the airport here to set up exclusive Ola zones and kiosks.

The move would enable air passengers book cabs with the help of Ola representatives at the kiosks outside the arrival terminals of the domestic and international airports, a press release said.

Following the partnership, 'Ola Zones', a dedicated lane and parking for cabs, has been set up on the airport premises.

"We are honoured to be chosen as the exclusive partners in the ride-sharing space at the Chennai International Airport, and assure a hassle-free mobility experience", regional head-South of Ola Vishnu Bommareddy said in the press release.

The tie-up would provide convenience, accessibility and reliability to millions of passengers moving in and out of the city. The kiosks and zones would assist passengers in booking cabs easily, he added.

The Ola Zones would also work as a dedicated pick-up and drop points and would bring down the 'Expected Time of Arrival' of cabs to as low as two minutes, the release added.