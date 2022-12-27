 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ola, Uber, Dunzo, PharmEasy worst in providing fair conditions for gig workers: Report

Haripriya Suresh
Dec 27, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

The report rated 12 platforms on fair pay, fair conditions, fair contracts, fair management, and fair representation.

Urban Company scored the highest, while Amazon Flex, Dunzo, Ola, Uber and PharmEasy scored no points on the Fairwork India Ratings 2022, which ranks the companies based on the working conditions of gig workers on the minimum standards of fair work.

Gig workers are not employees of the company for which they work, and thus are not salaried or entitled to the same benefits as salaried employees — and are compensated on a per-gig basis. For example, this is a Swiggy delivery executive or an Uber driver, where the platform assigns the tasks and takes a commission per task.

The report looked at 12 Indian platforms — Amazon Flex, Bigbasket, Dunzo, Flipkart, Ola, PharmEasy, Porter, Swiggy, Uber, Urban Company, Zepto, and Zomato — and rated them on fair pay, fair conditions, fair contracts, fair management, and fair representation.

Urban Company scored the highest with 7 out of 10, followed by Bigbasket with 6, Flipkart and Swiggy with 5, Zomato with 4, Zepto with 2, Porter with 1, and the remaining companies with a score of zero.

This represents an improvement for Urban Company, Bigbasket, Swiggy, and Zomato compared to the 2021 ratings. Uber and Ola continue to receive a score of zero, while Amazon, Dunzo, Flipkart, PharmEasy, and Porter have seen a drop in their score.