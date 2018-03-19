Ola, Uber drivers begin indefinite strike in Mumbai

Drivers of the app-based cab aggregators Ola and Uber went on an indefinite strike today, protesting their low earnings.

The strike has been called by the Maharashtra Navnirman Vahtuk Sena, the transport wing of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which claims that several drivers of these cabs are not able to cover costs due to the falling business.

"We expect the cab companies to come to the table today and discuss with the government how they can come at par with the black and yellow taxis, and other public modes of transport," Sanjay Naik, President of Maharashtra Navnirman Vahtuk Sena, told PTI.

"If there is no meeting or resolution, then we shall decide on our next course of action," he said.

Other taxi organisations, including the Mumbai Taximen's Union, have also lent support to the strike.

In Mumbai alone, there are over 45,000 app-based cabs but a slump in the business has seen a drop of about 20 per cent in their numbers.

The cab companies, Ola and Uber, have declined to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police ensured that necessary steps were being taken for the safety of commuters.