you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ola to set up tech centre in US, build team of over 150 engineers

The engineers at the centre will work on developing next-generation technologies in mobility and the move is a part of the company's global initiatives to further drive mobility-led transformation to billions across the world, Ola said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ride hailing major Ola June 13 said it plans to set up an Advanced Technology Centre in San Francisco Bay and build a team of over 150 engineers to work on technologies like electric and autonomous vehicles.

The engineers at the centre will work on developing next-generation technologies in mobility and the move is a part of the company's global initiatives to further drive mobility-led transformation to billions across the world, Ola said in a statement.

The team will also collaborate closely with global teams in various geographies where Ola operates, it added.

"The centre will build cutting-edge technology solutions to accelerate Ola's ambitions across electric mobility and connected vehicles as well as lead futuristic experiments like autonomous vehicles," it said.

For this, Ola is looking to hire experts across artificial intelligence, machine learning, data sciences, engineering and product development.

"The valley and the talent ecosystem here are very conducive to the development of next-generation mobility solutions. This is also a big step in our journey as a global mobility player, with a mission that talent from around the world are inspired to join us on," Ola co-founder and CTO Ankit Bhati said.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Ola has a presence in 150 cities across India, the UK, Australia and New Zealand, serving more than 150 million users and completing over a billion rides annually.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Business #Ola

