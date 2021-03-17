Ola to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to employees, their dependents

Mobility firm Ola on March 17 said it will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for all its employees and their dependents, making them the first global mobility companies to announce a COVID vaccination drive.

The vaccination drive will be extended to all the direct contractual employees, consultants, advisors of the company and their immediate dependents including spouse, kids and parents, comprising more than 24,000 people.

The COVID vaccination drive will be over and above Ola’s existing medical insurance policy, the company said in its press release.

Speaking about the initiative, Varun Dubey, Spokesperson of Ola, said, “We are happy to announce that Ola has decided to cover vaccination costs across the group. At Ola, we prioritize the health and well-being of not only our employees and their loved ones but also our extended family who work directly with us including advisors and consultants."

"While this vaccine is voluntary, it is also one of the most effective tools to fight against COVID-19. As the Government gears up for the next phase of the vaccination drive, we encourage all our employees and their families to opt for the vaccine and fight against COVID-19”, he further added.

The company said that it is partnering with relevant authorities to conduct the vaccination drive and will be offered on a voluntary basis.

Ola will provide requisite infrastructure and logistics for the vaccination with the drive being conducted across all the geographies it operates in globally.

The mobility firm will start extending end-to-end support to those applicable starting with the ones above the age of 60 and those 45+ with co-morbidities and will further expand this process to include the rest as soon as the government rolls out the next phase of the vaccination drive.

The company played an integral role in COVID protection in the workforce and had set up a COVID Action Task Force last year to undertake multiple precautionary measures to ensure safety and well-being of all employees.

In addition to the installation of world-class technologies such as thermal sensing camera, AI-based face mask identification, smartphone-based entry and exit system, it has been actively conducting Smart Sample testing on a regular basis to curb potential spread of the virus.