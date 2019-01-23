Ola to have 5,000 bike driver partners in Hyderabad

App-based cab aggregator Ola on Wednesday said it was aiming to have 5,000 bike driver partners under its fold in the city in a phased manner.

Ola is organising a three-day Bike Mela in partnership with the Telangana government which alone aims at creating 2,000 new bike driver entrepreneurs, the company said in a release here.

The mela will see bike manufacturers, service providers, Employment Office representatives and financial institutions who will simplify the process of starting-up for these first-time entrepreneurs by providing deep discounts and special schemes, it said.

Hyderabads distinct traffic dynamics have made Ola Bike a popular choice of transport and we are excited to expand the offering and enable 5000 new bike entrepreneurs to meet the growing demand," Sandeep Upadhyay, Business Head at Ola, said.

He said Ola was 'thrilled' to partner with the Telangana government and support its efforts in creating livelihood opportunities for the youth through the mela. Telangana Transport Commissioner Sunil Sharma said: We are pleased to endorse Olas initiative to create entrepreneurial opportunities for thousands of youth in the state.