Ola to deploy ABB's robotics, automation solutions at EV manufacturing facility

Ola will utilise ABB's automation solutions in its factory's key manufacturing process lines, including painting and welding lines, while ABB robots will be deployed extensively for the battery and motor assembly lines, a statement said.

PTI
February 11, 2021 / 02:38 PM IST

Ride-hailing major Ola on Thursday said it has selected ABB as one of its key partners for robotics and automation solutions for its electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

These include ABB's paint and Integrated Dressing robots in its painting and welding lines, and robots for assembly and material handling in the battery and motor assembly areas, it added.

ABB robots will be digitally integrated into Ola's AI-enabled factory to optimise robot performance, productivity and product quality.

The use of ABB's robots and automation solutions will ensure remote digital connectivity and monitoring of the robots that will ride on Ola's proprietary AI engine and tech stack, it said.

"ABB's solutions will be riding on Ola's own proprietary AI engine and tech stack embedded in our scooter mega-factory. We are bringing in global expertise and stitching up partnerships that will help us build out our factory in record speed and roll out the first of our electric scooters in the coming months," Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said.

Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director at ABB India and South Asia, said the company''s sustainable robotics automation solutions will complement the vision to build the factory to further the EV journey of India.

"Increased automation and robotics to make shop-floors safer, more productive and of impeccable quality will fast-track India''s transition to one of the leading agile, self-reliant and high-tech manufacturing economies of the world," he added.

In December, Ola announced inking an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 2,400 crore for setting up its first electric scooter factory in the state. With an initial annual capacity of 2 million units, the factory will create 10,000 jobs and serve as a global manufacturing hub for both India and international markets across Europe, UK, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Companies #Ola
first published: Feb 11, 2021 02:38 pm

