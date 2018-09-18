Ola to begin operations in New Zealand, will compete with Uber & Zoomy

India-based cab-hailing app, Ola, is all set to launch services in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington in coming weeks and has already begun scouting for drivers, media reports suggest.

Brian Dewil, founder of local courier start-up Urban Sherpa, has been appointed as Country Manager to build-up its New Zealand business. "We see a real opportunity in New Zealand to provide a fair alternative in the rideshare space for both customers and drivers," Dewil said in an official statement, adding the company is about providing Kiwis with more choice.

Ola enters New Zealand's ride-sharing space at a time when global giant Uber and Zoomy already have a strong foothold. However, the company is planning to enter the market with an emphasis on their relationship with drivers by offering an introductory per-ride commission of 9 percent. Zoomy on the other hand charges 15 percent, while Uber charges 20-25 percent per ride.

Currently operating in India, the UK and Australia, Ola claims to have more than 125 million users taking over 1 billion rides per year. Ola began operations in Australia in February and currently employs over 50,000 drivers, while its UK operations started as early as last month.

With safety features such as an emergency button as well as real-time location tracking included in the app, Ola will compete with Uber, Zoomy and a female-only service DriveHer in New Zealand's ridesharing market.