Ola starts on-boarding drivers in London ahead of launch of operations

Bengaluru-based ride hailing startup Ola said on November 26 that it has begun onboarding licenced drivers in London as it gears up to launch operations in the city.

Ola received an operating licence from Transport for London (TfL) earlier this year and plans to launch passenger services in London in the coming weeks.

The announcement comes a day after its rival Uber was stripped of its London operating licence as the city's regulator said the taxi app was not "fit and proper", for having put passenger safety at risk.

Ola already offers its ride-hailing services in other British cities like Birmingham, Liverpool, Bristol, Bath, Coventry and Warwick. The Indian unicorn stepped into the UK in August 2018, having then started operations in Cardiff. "The ride-hailing platform is already available to serve over 7 million users across 27 boroughs in the UK," the company said in a statement.

Simon Smith, Head of International, Ola said, "Today, we are inviting the tens of thousands of PHV drivers across London to register themselves on the Ola platform, as we prepare to launch in the city in the coming weeks. We have built a robust mobility platform for London which is fully compliant with TfL's high standards."

The company's move will allow over 50,000 licenced drivers to continue to provide mobility services in London.

On November 25, the TfL revoked Uber's licence to continue operations in London after it was found that over 14,000 trips had been taken by customers with drivers who had faked their identities on the cab aggregator's app.