Ola signs MoU with Telangana govt

Ride-hailing platform Ola Monday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana to support the latters efforts in strengthening traffic infrastructure in the city.

The partnership would see Ola 'share intelligent insights' that enable the Government to implement smart solutions to enhance 'mobility experience' in the city, a Ola release said.

The first pilot project proposed to be implemented under the MoU is the dynamic mapping of riding quality of various major roads in Hyderabad through the network of vehicles operating on the Ola platform, it said.

This data would be provided to respective state government departments, who monitor road conditions and maintain the overall quality of roads in the city.

The intended outcome of this pilot project was to reduce accidents due to potholes, monitor the quality of road construction, and prioritize road repair budget. Under the partnership, "Ola will work with the government to build innovative solutions for the city", the release said.

It said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Telangana government, was present on the occsasion.