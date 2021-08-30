MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join for webinar on ‘Sectoral commodity Indices- Opportunities & more’ on 31st August, 2021 at 5:00pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Ola selects banks for IPO, may seek valuation of over $8 billion: Report

Ola plans to raise more than $1 billion through the IPO and is expected to submit draft documents for the offer in October

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
In May, Moneycontrol had reported that Ola's early investor Matrix Partners India was selling a part of its stake for $75 million cash at a valuation of $3-3.5 billion. (Image: Shutterstock)

In May, Moneycontrol had reported that Ola's early investor Matrix Partners India was selling a part of its stake for $75 million cash at a valuation of $3-3.5 billion. (Image: Shutterstock)

Ride-hailing firm Ola has picked banks, including Citigroup, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Morgan Stanley, to manage its initial public offering (IPO).

Ola plans to raise more than $1 billion through the IPO, Bloomberg has reported. The startup may seek a valuation of more than $8 billion in the IPO and could submit a filing as soon as October, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Also read: How you can buy shares of Paytm, Ola and Flipkart from the unlisted market

A representative for Citi declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg, while representatives of Kotak Mahindra, Morgan Stanley and Ola were yet to respond to its queries.

Close

Related stories

In May, Moneycontrol had reported that Ola's early investor Matrix Partners India was selling a part of its stake for $75 million cash at a valuation of $3-3.5 billion.

Several Indian startups have had made their stock market debuts in 2021, and many more are working towards it. Fintech startup Paytm had in July filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for what is likely to be the largest IPO in Indian history. Nykaa, Policybazaar and Freshworks have also filed the draft documents for their IPOs.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ola
first published: Aug 30, 2021 03:16 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.