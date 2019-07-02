App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ola, Paytm, OYO stocks attract investors in unlisted market, trade at eye-popping prices: Report

A few household names in this space are ANI Technologies (Ola), Oravel Stays (OYO Rooms) and One97 Communications (Paytm).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Currently, e-commerce businesses have made quite a name for themselves. Their titular value has attracted small and retail investors, creating a splash in the unlisted market, reports The Economic Times.

A few household names in this space are ANI Technologies (Ola), Oravel Stays (OYO Rooms) and One97 Communications (Paytm). Unaware of challenges like value fluctuation and limited liquidity in the unlisted market space, a large number of investors throng to these counters. And, others are drawn to it by the attractive valuations and herd mentality.

Shares of Ola, OYO Rooms and Paytm are currently priced at Rs 27,500, Rs 75,000 and Rs 17,000 respectively in the unlisted space, as per Abhishek Securities, a firm dealing in unlisted shares. This is so even as the companies have been incurring losses. Yet, these companies continue to command sky-high valuations in the unlisted market.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Sandip Ginodia of Abhishek Securities told the paper that the e-commerce industry had a different business model as compared to traditional businesses. Neither do they have any tangible assets (land, plant or warehouse) nor do they have any other reserves in the face of the huge losses they incur. Despite all this, their value keeps going up to billions, he told ET.

Until it gets listed, the fair value of a stock is very subjective. Kolkata-based value investor and co-founder of SEBI-registered SA Investment Advisors, Arun Mukherjee, told the paper that the “greater fool theory” could be discerned behind the skyrocketing valuations of these e-commerce players.

“That theory says it is possible to make money by buying securities, whether or not they are overvalued, and by selling them for a profit at a later date. This is because there will always be someone (a bigger or greater fool) willing to pay a higher price,” he told ET.

Mukherjee also told the paper that investors must be very careful while investing in the unlisted space as he believed that, at some point, bubbles created by e-commerce companies would burst. Such players, in order to do their business, tap the gullibility of Indian customers who fall for discounts and offers, he added.

However, a contrary view is put forward by analysts. They say that promoters of e-commerce giants want their stocks to trade at a premium among a select investors. Hence, some companies do not opt for a stock or split or bonus issues.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 2, 2019 01:39 pm

tags #Business #E-commerce #One97 Communications #Oyo Rooms #PayTm

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.