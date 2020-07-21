App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ola now offers corporate ride services in UK, Australia, New Zealand

With the introduction of the service in international markets, Ola is widening the scale of its global offerings to provide business travellers with a cost-effective and flexible solution, it added.

PTI

Ride-hailing company Ola on July 21 said it has rolled out its enterprise offering 'Ola Corporate' to Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

Ola Corporate, which has over 10,000 corporate users in India, offers enterprise customers reduced travel expenses, and centralised billing system that eliminates the need for paper-based reimbursement, a statement said.

With the introduction of the service in international markets, Ola is widening the scale of its global offerings to provide business travellers with a cost-effective and flexible solution, it added.

Close

"As companies prepare to physically return to the workplace, 'Ola Corporate' will deliver a reliable mobility experience, reinforced by its safety and customer support features," it said.

An Ola spokesperson said the corporate dashboard allows improved efficiency and productivity for businesses, taking away the hassle of scheduling pickups and cumbersome billing and payment processes.

"Millions of executives across over 10,000 businesses avail the benefits of Ola Corporate in India every day... With enhanced safety protocols and custom-designed solutions, we are excited to extend 'Ola Corporate' to our international markets as well," the spokesperson added.

The Bengaluru-based company operates in more than 250 cities across India, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 01:49 pm

tags #Australia #Business #New Zealand #Ola #Ola Corporate #United Kingdom

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.