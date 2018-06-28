Ola, Maharashtra SDED tie up to create 10,000 entrepreneurial opportunities

Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department (SDED), government of Maharashtra and ride-sharing company Ola, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create 10,000 entrepreneurial opportunities in the state.

The MoU was signed by Sandeep Divakaran, CFO of Ola Fleet Technologies (OFT) in the presence of the Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The agreement is focussed towards training, skill development and empowerment of 10,000 driver partners in the next two years a statement said.

As part of this initiative, Ola will work closely with the States Skill Development Department in providing essential utilities and technology framework that will ensure an improved employment plan for the youth of Maharashtra.

"In line with the Prime Ministers vision, government of Maharashtra also has prioritised the Skill Development mission and set a vision of equipping 45 million Indians with employable skills by the year 2022," Aseem Gupta, IAS principal secretary, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Development, government of Maharashtra said.

"Our partnership with companies such as Ola, is in keeping with this vision. This project will mobilise candidates from various sections of the society and has the potential to significantly improve livelihoods and contribute to the economic growth of the people of our country," he added.

Ola is successfully operational in nine cities (Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Amravati, Kolhapur, Solapur and Aurangabad) in the state of Maharashtra.