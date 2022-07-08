Ola likely to lay off 700 employees in cost-cutting exercise across verticals

In an attempt to cut costs and streamline operations, the SoftBank-backed Ola Cabs might be looking at laying off around 700 employees of Ola Cars and Ola Dash, sources told CNBC-TV18.

According to reports, team heads have been asked to prepare a list of people for the layoffs.

The cab aggregator currently has nearly 1,100 employees in its core ride-hailing business and directly competes with Uber, as per reports. Last month, Ola shut down Ola Cars, its used vehicle business, as well as Ola Dash, its quick-commerce business.

So far, Ola has shut down Ola Cafe, food panda, Ola Foods, and now Ola Dash.

This comes after Ola's Head of Talent Acquisition Shikharr Sood resigned about 2-3 weeks earlier, they added. More than 32 senior executives of Ola have resigned in the last two years.

Ola is yet to respond to CNBC TV18's query on Sood's resignation.