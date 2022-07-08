English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Ola likely to lay off 700 employees in cost-cutting exercise across verticals

    The cab aggregator currently has nearly 1,100 employees in its core ride-hailing business and directly competes with Uber, as per reports. Last month, Ola shut down Ola Cars, its used vehicle business, as well as Ola Dash, its quick-commerce business.

    CNBC-TV18
    July 08, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST

    In an attempt to cut costs and streamline operations, the SoftBank-backed Ola Cabs might be looking at laying off around 700 employees of Ola Cars and Ola Dash, sources told CNBC-TV18.



    According to reports, team heads have been asked to prepare a list of people for the layoffs.


    The cab aggregator currently has nearly 1,100 employees in its core ride-hailing business and directly competes with Uber,  as per reports. Last month, Ola shut down Ola Cars, its used vehicle business,  as well as Ola Dash, its quick-commerce business.


    So far, Ola has shut down Ola Cafe, food panda, Ola Foods, and now Ola Dash.


    This comes after Ola's Head of Talent Acquisition Shikharr Sood resigned about 2-3 weeks earlier, they added. More than 32 senior executives of Ola have resigned in the last two years.


    Ola is yet to respond to CNBC TV18's query on Sood's resignation.
    CNBC-TV18
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Employees #Ola
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 07:43 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.