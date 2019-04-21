App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ola in talks with luxury carmakers Audi, Mercedes for self-drive subscription services: Report

According to sources privy to the development, the company is in talks with carmakers like Audi, Mercedes and BMW to bring to India a model where users can get access to luxury cars by paying a subscription fee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Ride-hailing platform Ola is in discussions with luxury carmakers, including Audi, Mercedes and BMW, to launch a subscription-based service under its self-drive offering, according to sources.

Ola has been running a small-scale pilot of the self-drive service in Bengaluru currently, and is expected to launch the offering in the next few weeks through Ola Fleet Technologies.

The company is also believed to have earmarked an investment of up to $500 million (including debt) for the self-drive service.

According to sources privy to the development, the company is in talks with carmakers like Audi, Mercedes and BMW to bring to India a model where users can get access to luxury cars by paying a subscription fee.

related news

Email queries sent to Ola, Audi, Mercedes and BMW did not elicit any response.

One of the persons said the format is available in developed markets like the US, but given the high cost of luxury vehicles in India, a direct-to-customer model may not be not feasible in the country.

The person added that Ola sees a lot of potential in bringing this model to India given its scale of operations across multiple categories and cities.

Ola already allows customers to book rides in luxury cars through its 'Lux' offering. In October 2016, the Bengaluru-based company had partnered with BMW for expanding the category.

The company, which competes with the US-based Uber in India and international markets like Australia, has been aggressively ramping up its rides business as well as food delivery operations (through Foodpanda).

It had recently announced that Hyundai and Kia are investing $300 million in the company.

Ola, which counts names like SoftBank Group and China's Tencent Holdings among its investors, had received Rs 650 crore funding from Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal in February this year.

Ola's electric mobility arm Ola Electric Mobility has also raised Rs 400 crore from Tiger Global, Matrix India and others.
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #Audi #BMW #Business #Companies #India #Mercedes #Ola

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

Easter Exclusive: Remo D’Souza used to gulp down half a dozen of Eas ...

Sadak 2 featuring Alia Bhatt goes on the floors in May, confirms Pooja ...

Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza and more condemn Sri Lanka church blast trage ...

Prabhas starrer Saaho gets back to where it all started!

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone was the original choice as Roop for K ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KXIP vs DC: Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan help ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

IPL 2019 Highlights, MI vs RR: Captain Steven Smith shines in Rajastha ...

Gagandeep Kang is the First Indian Woman Scientist in Royal Society. I ...

Sri Lankan Top Cop Had Warned Of Attacks Targeting Churches, Indian Hi ...

Abhishek Bachchan Shares Gorgeous Picture of His 'Girls'- Aishwarya an ...

'Pray for Sri Lanka': Indian Politicians, Actors, Sportspersons Condem ...

People of Uttar Pradesh Ready to Change Prime Minister, Says Mayawati

Fed Cup Semi-Final: Ash Barty Stars as Australia Beat Belarus to Reach ...

'No Place for Barbarism in Our Region': PM Modi Condemns Sri Lanka Ter ...

Adani Group Wins Projects Across Coal, Gas, Highways in Competitive Bi ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Dutee Chand Breaks National Record in W ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Devendra Fadnavis defends Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's candidature fro ...

Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones — When worlds collide, which M ...

Anantnag Lok Sabha seat: Three-phased election, reduced polling hours ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Northern Ireland unrest: Journalist shot dead during riot; police call ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Rafael Nadal’s experience proves too rich for h ...

Net employment generation in formal sector trebled in February to 8.61 ...

The Queer Take: Our bodies, our selves — navigating corporeal conund ...

Xiaomi teases the Redmi Y3 again in a new drop test video ahead of 24 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.