App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ola, Hyundai in talks for $300 mn fund infusion

If the deal goes through, it would be Hyundai's second investment in the Indian startup ecosystem. Previously, it had led a Rs 100-crore funding round in car rental startup Revv.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ola is in talks with Hyundai Motor Company for investing about USD 300 million in the cab-hailing platform, according to sources. The discussions are at an advanced stage and a deal could be closed in the next few weeks, sources said.

If the deal goes through, it would be Hyundai's second investment in the Indian startup ecosystem. Previously, it had led a Rs 100-crore funding round in car rental startup Revv.

Ola did not respond to an e-mailed query on the development. A Hyundai Motors India spokesperson said the company is "open to cooperation with various potential partners but it is our policy not to comment on market speculation and rumours".

The fresh funding will give the Bengaluru-based company more ammunition to compete with rival Uber in India and other markets like Australia, New Zealand and the UK.

related news

In February, Ola had announced that Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal has invested about Rs 650 crore in the company. The investment was in Sachin's personal capacity and was also the largest financing by an individual in Ola.

Bansal's investment was part of Ola's plans to raise about USD 1 billion in funding. In October last year, the company had announced raising USD 1.1 billion funding from China's Tencent Holdings and SoftBank Group.

At that time, it had also stated that it was in "advanced talks" to close an additional USD 1 billion funding to take total mop-up to more than USD 2 billion.

Ola has been aggressively ramping up its rides business as well as food delivery operations (through Foodpanda).
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hyundai #Ola

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

International Women's Day 2019: Truecaller Launches Campaign to Raise ...

Coulter-Nile to Miss the Remainder of ODI Series Against India

2019 BMW Motorrad GS Experience Announced for India

Instagram Will Soon Add User-Filter Options, Improved Media Picker

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Leopard Catsuit, Fashionistas Point Simila ...

Preity Zinta Becomes First Bollywood Actor to Release Her Own GIFs

MiG-21 Fighter Jet Crashes in Rajasthan's Bikaner, Pilot Ejects Safely

Sara Ali Khan on stepmother Kareena Kapoor: Anyone Who Makes My Fathe ...

High Testosterone Levels Can Raise Heart Failure Risk in Men

The gender gap: What needs to be done by women for women

Women's Day 2019: Here's all you need to know about Sukanya Samriddhi ...

One small step for a woman, one giant leap for womankind in planned sp ...

Airlines promise many goodies on Women's Day

Women's Day 2019: There are only 23 women fund managers out of total 2 ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade marginally lower amid slowdo ...

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Mamata Banerjee sticks to tradition, launches Lok Sabha election campa ...

Balakot villagers say religious school that India says it bombed looks ...

Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a m ...

By starting to act against Hafiz Saeed's JuD, Pakistan has a chance to ...

Enforcement Directorate investigates Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips f ...

All England Championships, Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying, LIVE Score, Q ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: The budget phone to beat in 2019

Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan's film will entice you only if yo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Usman Khawa ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

MS Dhoni plans something special, gets team India to wear camouflage c ...

International Women's Day 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha star along ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji shares glimpses of the 'rejected but not forg ...

Women’s Day 2019: Sonali Bendre thanks her pillars of strength in th ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Here are some Indian sportswomen who ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.