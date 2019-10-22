Ola Foods plans to boost private brands, starting with Khichdi Experiment: Report

Ola Foods is looking at its 'Khichdi Experiment' brand to boost its online and offline presence and create long term assets, the Economic Times reported.

This follows reduced investment and scaling down of operations its acquired delivery business Foodpanda.

Ola Foods' CEO, Pranay Jivrajka told the paper the company has shifted from a food delivery company to a food-first company, which would focus on creating its own portfolio of brands.

Ola Foods’ other in-house labels include dessert brand Flrt, rice bowl brand Lovemade and North Indian food brand Grandma’s Kitchen.

All brands are currently available in six cities, and the company wants to expand its presence into Tier-II cities as well.

The pilot for seven to eight brands is on-going, Jivrajka told the paper, adding that various business models such as corporate kiosks, presence in malls, food trucks, etc., as well as listing on Swiggy, Dunzo and Ola.

Ola Foods opened its first physical store under Khichdi Experiment earlier in 2019. It currently has 50 kitchens, which the company wants to expand to 150-200 kitchens in the next 12-18 months, Jivrajka added.