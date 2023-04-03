 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ola Electric & TVS drive E2W sales to 85,802 units in March

Avishek Banerjee
Apr 03, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

With the sustained demand for electric two-wheelers, industry analysts reckon that the market is set to expand further in the coming months.

After growing 100 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in February, total electric two-wheeler (E2W) registrations reached an all-time high of 85,802 units in March 2023, per data available on the Vahan portal.  The EV industry crossed the 85,000 sales mark in the two-wheeler segment for the first time in a single month, and saw total registrations of 7,26,551 units during FY 2022-23, per Vahan data, a 2.8X jump over the last fiscal.

The data on the portal also suggests that the March E2W sales were nearly 60 percent higher than the 54,400 units sold in March  2022 and 30 percent higher than the 65,979 units sold in February 2023. The sales surge in March was led by Ola Electric and TVS, which recorded their highest-ever monthly sales.

Vahan only mentions the total number of vehicles which have been registered (post sales) and doesn’t include vehicles that have been booked. It also doesn’t take into account low-speed E2W sales and excludes data for Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.

Leading the sales chart for the seventh month in row was Ola Electric, which sold more than 21,274 EVs in March, while TVS retained its second position at 16,779 units. Ather Energy came third with 12,079 units.