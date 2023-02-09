 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ola Electric to open 500 experience centres across India by March this year

PTI
Feb 09, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

The company, which currently has 200 experience centres across the country, is also planning to bring an electric bike to the market.

(Source: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric will open 500 experience centres across India by March this year as it seeks to be closer to consumers, company founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on Thursday.

Ola's experience centres help consumers explore and buy its vehicles and also get servicing.

"Now 80 per cent of our customers are within 20 km of an Ola experience centre and by March we are going to open 500 centres to be as close to you (customers) as possible," he said in a virtual address of launching new products.