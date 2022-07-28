English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Ola Electric to locally make battery cells under PLI scheme

    With this, Ola Electric has become the only Indian EV company to be awarded by the Government under the Advanced Cell Chemistry PLI scheme.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 28, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST
    Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal

    Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal

    Indian electric vehicle (EV) maker Ola Electric on July 28 signed an agreement under the Government of India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to manufacture advanced cells in the country.

    With this, Ola Electric has become the only Indian electric vehicle company selected by the government under its ambitious Rs 80,000 crore cell PLI scheme, receiving the maximum capacity of 20 GWh for its bid in March.

    Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Founder, Ola, said: “Today, 90 percent of global capacity for cell manufacturing is in China, and to reverse this import dependency locally manufactured cell technology is key. The ACC PLI scheme will be instrumental in making India self-reliant and localizing the most critical aspects of the EV value chain. At Ola, our roadmap to develop cell technology and manufacturing is vigorously progressing; making us a stronger vertically integrated mobility company across - products, mobility services and tech.”

    Notably, Ola had recently unveiled India's first indigenously developed lithium-ion cell, NMC 2170, and is also invested in developing R&D to create indigenous advanced cell technologies. To begin mass production of its cell from its upcoming 50 GWh Gigafactory, the EV maker has roped in global suppliers from Germany, Korea, Japan, among other hubs.

    Ola’s upcoming Battery Innovation Center (BIC), which is set to become operational from August, is expected to be “the cornerstone for core cell tech development and battery innovation out of India for the world”, the company said in a release.

    Close

    Related stories

    It added: “The BIC will house advanced labs and high-tech equipment for battery innovation for developing futuristic and localised cell technology. The company is also recruiting top cell R&D talent across the globe, and will employ 500 PhDs and Engineers.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #advanced cell chemistry technology #Ola Electric #PLI scheme
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 06:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.