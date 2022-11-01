English
    Ola Electric sales reach 20,000 units in October

    Sales recorded a four-fold growth over daily run rate during Navratras, and ten times on Vijayadashami

    PTI
    November 01, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Ola Electric on Tuesday reported sales of 20,000 units in October 2022.

    The company, which sells electric scooters S1 Pro and S1, said it registered a strong performance during the festive season.

    Sales recorded a four-fold growth over daily run rate during Navratras, and ten times on Vijayadashami, the company said in a statement.

    It has been producing 1,000 units a day on an average .

    The company, after opening bookings at Rs 499 in July last year for its electric scooters S1 Pro and and S1, started online purchase process in September 2021. It initially planned to start deliveries in October but later pushed the date to November and then again to the second half of December last year.
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 03:54 pm
