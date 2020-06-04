App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ola Electric Mobility bucks trend, plans senior-level hires: Report

OEM recently recruited Vithal Acharya as its new human resources head, and is looking to hire at least six more senior executives in the following months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Despite its ride-hailing unit announcing layoffs, Ola Electric Mobility (OEM) plans to hire several senior executives over the next few months.

OEM recently recruited Vithal Acharya as its new human resources head, and is looking to hire at least six more senior executives in the following months, according to a report by The Economic Times.

"In the current challenging times, the company has not gone in for layoffs or resizing and, in fact, is looking to hire more people across various roles," an executive told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"We continue to hire for roles across the board at Ola Electric. We are also onboarding over 75 campus hires in the next couple of months from leading business schools and premier technical institutions across India," an OEM spokesperson said.

 

The company had said it is a one-time restructuring across its India mobility business, Ola Foods and Ola Financial Services.


OEM plans to fill vacancies at the junior and mid levels as well, in domains such as battery technology, EV Powertrain, vehicle engineering, business development and cutting-edge software or app development, the report said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here



First Published on Jun 4, 2020 03:08 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #Ola

