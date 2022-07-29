English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Ola Electric inks pact with heavy industries ministry for making advanced batter cells

    In March this year, the ministry had announced that four companies -- Rajesh Exports, Hyundai Global Motors Company, Ola Electric Mobility and Reliance New Energy -- are eligible for receiving benefits under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) battery storage.

    PTI
    July 29, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

    Ola Electric on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with the ministry of heavy industries for local manufacturing of advanced battery cells under the government's production linked incentive scheme.

    In March this year, the ministry had announced that four companies --  Rajesh Exports, Hyundai Global Motors Company, Ola Electric Mobility and Reliance New Energy -- are eligible for receiving benefits under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) battery storage.

    The allotment was made for a total of 50 GWh of battery capacity to the four successful bidders. These firms would receive incentives under India's Rs 18,100-crore incentive programme to boost local battery cell production.

    In a statement, Ola Electric said it will begin mass production for lithium-ion cells by 2023.

    "The ACC PLI scheme will be instrumental in making India self-reliant and localising the most critical aspects of the electric vehicle value chain," Ola CEO and founder Bhavish Aggarwal said.

    Close
    Earlier this month, Ola had announced an investment of $500 million (about Rs 4,000 crore) to set up a cell research and development facility in Bengaluru.
    PTI
    Tags: #batter cells #Business #Companies #Ola Electric
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:45 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.