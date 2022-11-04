Ola Electric completes production milestone of 1 lakh in 11 months

Ola Electric, one of India’s largest electric vehicles company, rolled out the 1,00,000th scooter from its all-women run Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

According to a press release, they started mass production during late November last year, and completed this milestone in 11 months.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric Founder and CEO said, “Since embarking on our journey towards electrification of India, we have unlocked the potential of EVs in our country by offering customers a much superior product and experience than what any petrol alternative can offer. This milestone is just the beginning. The next 1 lac will be in half this time as the transition to EVs gathers even more pace. India is closer towards making Mission Electric a reality than ever before.”

With the success of S1 and S1 Pro, Ola is also the most dominant OEM in the premium scooter segment across ICE and EVs, the release added.

Festive Push

Ola Electric has been riding on a strong momentum through the festive season, by consolidating its market leadership position. In October 2022, Ola clocked an unprecedented 20,000 units in sales - highest ever for any EV manufacturer in India. This was 60 percent growth m-o-m, outpacing the entire EV segment by 2x.

According to the release, Ola had made a big push during Diwali with the launch of all-new Ola S1 Air for INR 84,999 towards transforming India’s EV revolution into a mass movement.

The new S1 Air, along with the S1 and S1 Pro, will offer customers a premium 2W experience across multiple price-points. The bookings for the Ola S1 Air will begin in February 2023, while the deliveries are scheduled to begin in April that year.