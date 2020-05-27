App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ola Electric acquires Amsterdam-based Etergo that developed AppScooter

Ola Electric said it aims to launch its electric two-wheeler in India in 2021, and the acquisition of Etergo will further bolster OEM's engineering and design capabilities. The deal value has not been revelaed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ola Electric Mobility (OEM), on May 27, acquired Amsterdam-based Etergo BV. This will help the Indian firm foray into the global premium electric two-wheeler market.

Ola Electric said it aims to launch its electric two-wheeler in India in 2021, and the acquisition of Etergo will further bolster OEM's engineering and design capabilities. The deal value has not been revelaed.

 

What we know about Etergo


Etergo's team will continue to be based out of Amsterdam, according to a statement.

Close

Founded in 2014, Etergo has developed an all-electric 'AppScooter' that uses swappable high energy density batteries to deliver a range of up to 240 km.

related news

"With European design, strong engineering collaboration and Indian manufacturing and supply chain, Ola Electric aims to transform the over 100-million global two-wheeler market, including the over 20-million (units) Indian two-wheeler market, into a clean energy, digital future," OEM said.

It added that electric two-wheelers are the most efficient and cleanest solution for urban mobility, which will become even more relevant in the post-COVID world.

OEM plans to set up extensive charging and swapping networks around India and is currently running several pilots to deploy electric vehicles and charging solutions across cities with a focus on two and three-wheelers, as per the statement.

"The future of mobility is electric, and the post COVID world presents an opportunity for us to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility globally. Every year, almost twice the number of two-wheelers are sold across the world compared to cars," OEM founder and Chairman Bhavish Aggarwal said.

He added that with electric, digitally connected capabilities, two-wheelers will further emerge as the most preferred urban mobility paradigm around the world.

"We look forward to building the best global capabilities in engineering, design and manufacturing for these products to be made here in India," he said.

OEM had received USD 250 million funding from SoftBank last year and raised Rs 400 crore in a funding round led by Tiger Global and Matrix India. The entity is also backed by Tata Sons' Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata.

Ola Electric was initially established to enable ride-hailing platform, Ola's electric mobility pilot programme in Nagpur in 2017. In 2018, Ola announced its 'Mission: Electric' to bring one million electric vehicles (EVs) on Indian roads by 2021.

"We are looking forward to joining Ola Electric and together, reimagining electric mobility to transform the way the world moves," Bart Jacobsz Rosier, co-founder and CEO of Etergo BV, said.

(With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 10:59 am

tags #Business #Companies #Electric Vehicle #Etergo #Ola Electric

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak | Centre likely to extend lockdown till June 15: Report

Coronavirus outbreak | Centre likely to extend lockdown till June 15: Report

In pics | Startups in India lay off staff amid coronavirus outbreak

In pics | Startups in India lay off staff amid coronavirus outbreak

Power producers seek minister's intervention as Madhya Pradesh denies payment to IPPs

Power producers seek minister's intervention as Madhya Pradesh denies payment to IPPs

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.