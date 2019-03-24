App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ola back on the roads in Bengaluru as Karnataka govt lifts ban

The ban was a big blow to Softbank-funded Ola that claims to have over 1.3 million driver partners on its platform across the country.

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay
Whatsapp

Barely a day after the Regional Transport Office banned cab hailing firm Ola in Bengaluru, the government has lifted the ban saying there was an urgent need for policies to catch up with technology.

"Olacabs will run their business as usual from today. However there is an urgent need for policies to catch-up with new technologies and also industries too should work closely with the government to help evolve policies for innovations," Priyank Kharge, Minister of Social Welfare Development, Government of Karnataka said in a tweet on March 24.

While the company didn't immediately respond, an existing investor in the company Matrix Partners welcomed the development.

"This speed of resolution is much appreciated and augurs well for the new India. Great to see younger ministers shedding the ways of the older ones and promoting speed and innovation," Avnish Bajaj, managing director of Matrix Partners Tweeted.

related news

Ola was banned from running operations in Bengaluru for six months following a notification from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for violating license rules.

The company was running bike taxis in the city that was reportedly illegal given the lack of a policy framework.

However, Ola had claimed that it had halted operations of its bike taxis "weeks ago".

The ban was a big blow to the Softbank-funded company that claims to have over 1.3 million driver partners on its platform across the country.

Although it doesn't give a city-wise breakup, Bengaluru is expected to be one of its top markets.

Founded in 2011 by Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati, Ola integrates transportation for customers and cab drivers onto a mobile technology platform.
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 01:09 pm

tags #Business #Ola

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Charisma, Connect and a Calculated Risk: Can Priyanka Gandhi Change th ...

Drinking Orange Juice Daily May Keep Strokes at Bay

'Only in Kerala' Says Twitter as Clip of Dancing Crowd Making Way for ...

Bru Voters in Relief Camps to Vote in Special Polling Booths

Uday Chopra Clarifies His Suicidal Tweet, Says His Dark Humour Got Mis ...

Indian Naval Crew Has Rescued More Than 192 People in Cyclone-hit Moza ...

Digvijaya from Bhopal, Surprise for Chhindwara: Congress' Midnight Lis ...

Reel Movie Awards 2019: It's All About Quality Cinema

On World Tuberculosis Day, PM Modi Says Centre and State Govts Working ...

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

How reliable are mutual fund ratings

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

As Sahitya Akademi embraces e-books, sales on Amazon, is it ready to a ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

US-backed forces declare victory over Islamic State in Syria after fre ...

Captain Marvel knocks off Guardians, Winter Soldier to become 10th top ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens: Airline suspends 13 more international rou ...

IPL 2019: Here are the plans on offer from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Air ...

Time for ‘Project Leopard’ in India? Report on poaching in Uttarak ...

BJP candidate list for Lok Sabha election in Uttarakhand marks rise of ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Sergio Ramos helps Spain edge past Norway; Moise ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt confesses love for boyfriend Ranbir K ...

Rahul Ram’s hilarious take on elections 2019: Time to choose who wil ...

Filmfare Awards 2019 winners list: Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khatter ta ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: MS Dhoni’s and Dad’s Army beat Virat Kohli’ ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were inseparable at ...

Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi receives backlash from the ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor sha ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh stuns in a gold and black blazer w ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.