Ola announces plans to hire 10,000 people to ramp up its vehicle commerce platform

Ola Cars allows consumers to purchase both new and pre-owned vehicles through the Ola app.

Ola plans to hire 10,000 people as the ride-hailing major looks to ramp up its vehicle commerce platform Ola Cars over the next year.

These appointments will be done across key areas such as sales and service centres, Ola Cars CEO Arun Sirdeshmukh said in a statement.

The company claims it has sold 5,000 pre-owned cars in its first full month of operation. Ola Cars has started pre-owned vehicle sales in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad with plans to expand to Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Indore by end of this week.

Over the next two months, the platform aims to be operational in 30 cities and expand to 100 cities by next year as it eyes a $2 billion gross merchandise value for its vehicle commerce platform.

Ola Cars allows consumers to purchase both new and pre-owned vehicles through the Ola app. It will also offer a bouquet of services to customers, starting with purchase, vehicle finance, and insurance, registration, maintenance including vehicle health diagnostics and service, accessories, and resale of the vehicle back to Ola Cars.

Ola said it was also setting up service centres across the country to provide a better experience through advanced telematics; AI and Vision-based systems that ensure high-quality repair work and advanced robotic paint shops that will provide paintwork which will match OEM factory finish.

On September 23, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had stated plans to open up its retail platform to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for digital distribution while outlining his vision for the future of mobility.

This platform is part of Ola's larger New Mobility vision that comprises New Mobility Services, New Energy Vehicles, and New Auto Retail. This diversification also comes as the Bengaluru-based firm gears up for its market debut and its core ride-hailing business recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.