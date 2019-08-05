App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 03:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Okinawa Scooters cuts prices by up to Rs 8,600 to pass GST benefits

At present Okinawa Scooters sells a range of electric scooters priced between Rs 37,000 and Rs 1.08 lakh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa Scooters on August 5 said it has reduced prices of its products by up to Rs 8,600 following GST reduction on electric vehicles (EVs).

Price of Okinawa range under lead acid has now reduced by Rs 2,500–Rs 4,700 and in Li-ion range the cost has reduced by Rs 3,400–Rs 8,600, following the government's move to slash the GST rate on EVs to 5 percent from 12 percent earlier, the company said in a statement.

"The drop in prices clubbed with the second phase of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric vehicle (FAME II) subsidy has made the on-road price of Made-in-India electric scooters much lower than its current pricing," it added.

Close

At present Okinawa Scooters sells a range of electric scooters priced between Rs 37,000 and Rs 1.08 lakh.

related news

Commenting on the move, Okinawa Autotech Founder & Managing Director Jeetender Sharma said, "the Union budget gave a much-needed push to the EV industry and the GST rate cut is even more welcoming."

The price reductions will take a significant chunk out of the acquisition price, making the company's range of scooters strong options for urban commuters, he added.

Sharma said the price gap between the EVs and the internal combustion engine vehicles has also come down and rising affordability will lead to faster adoption of electric vehicles.

"We are confident that it would encourage more and more people to look at electric vehicles as a viable option," he said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 03:05 pm

tags #Auto #Business #India #Okinawa Scooters

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.