MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Okinawa in talks with PEs for Rs 500-crore fundraising

The Gurugram-based Okinawa, named after the eponymous Japanese city known for its high life expectancy of over 100, has a portfolio of six electric scooters priced at Rs 50,000-1.14 lakh.

PTI
October 14, 2021 / 08:20 PM IST

Electric scooter maker Okinawa Autotech, which has been bootstrapped so far since its founding in 2015, is in active discussions with a few large private equity funds to raise up to Rs 500 crore for a minority stake to fund its aggressive growth on the back rising demand, according to the company's founder Jeetender Sharma.

The Gurugram-based Okinawa, named after the eponymous Japanese city known for its high life expectancy of over 100, has a portfolio of six electric scooters priced at Rs 50,000-1.14 lakh. Its slow-speed models are Okinawa R30, Lite, and Dual and the high-speed ones are the Ridge+, PraisePro, and iPraise+.

Bootstrapped by Jeetender Sharma, who is the managing director of Okinawa, has sold over 1 lakh e-scooters since the launch in 2015. It has a plant with an installed capacity of over one lakh units at Bhiwandi in Rajasthan and is setting up a 0.5 million unit plant at Alwar in the state.

"I am in serious discussions with three-four American and European private equity players. I am looking at raising between Rs 400 and Rs 500 crore from one or two of them for a minority stake," Sharma told
PTI
Tags: #Business #electric scooter #Jeetender Sharma #Okinawa Autotech
first published: Oct 14, 2021 08:20 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.