Okaya launches electric scooter Freedum at Rs 69,900

The company already sells two electric scooters -- the AvionIQ series and ClassIQ series. Freedum, which would be available with both lithium-ion and lead-acid battery options, will be the company''s third product in the market.

PTI
September 16, 2021 / 02:42 PM IST
Electric Scooter. (Representative Image. Source: ShutterStock)

Electric Scooter. (Representative Image. Source: ShutterStock)

Energy storage solutions provider Okaya Group''s EV arm on Thursday launched a new electric scooter Freedum with a price starting at Rs 69,900.

The company already sells two electric scooters -- the AvionIQ series and ClassIQ series. Freedum, which would be available with both lithium-ion and lead-acid battery options, will be the company''s third product in the market.

Okaya said the new scooter is being rolled out from its Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) based manufacturing plant.

The Freedum will be launched in four variants, comprising low-speed and high-speed trims with a maximum range of around 250 km per charge.

“Electric is the future and we find ourselves best placed to offer a high-quality, value for money proposition to every Indian. Owing to our allied business interests, it is only natural for us to have an advantage in the market space," Okaya Power Group Managing Director Anil Gupta said.

The company said it aims to launch 14 new products, including a high-speed motorcycle and specialised B2B vehicles, in the current financial year.

` Okaya currently has 120 dealers and plans to add another 800 in the coming days, it added.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #electric scooter #Freedum #Okaya
first published: Sep 16, 2021 02:44 pm

