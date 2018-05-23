App
May 23, 2018 07:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oil stocks under pressure; slip up to 8%

Shares of oil companies tumbled up to 8 percent today on worries that the government may ask them to share the burden of higher petrol and diesel prices. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation plunged 8.06 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation 6 percent and Indian Oil Corporation slipped 4.89 percent on BSE.

PTI

Shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) also fell by 4.75 percent.

There was a 19-day freeze in revising rates before Karnataka went to polls, and since the time hiatus ended on May 14, rates have gone up by Rs 2.54 a litre in case of petrol and Rs 2.41 in diesel.

The BJP-led government had in June last year junked a 15-year old practice of revising rates every fortnight and introduced daily revisions, which worked well except periods immediately preceding an election.

Meanwhile, state-owned HPCL today reported 4 percent drop in its March quarter net profit on lower refining margins and inventory gains.

