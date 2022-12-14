 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil stable between rising stocks, forecasts of 2023 demand uptick

Reuters
Dec 14, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST

Oil prices were broadly stable on Wednesday as bearish signals from data indicating a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories met forecasts of oil demand rebounding over 2023 from OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Brent crude futures dropped 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $80.51 per barrel by 0926 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 3 cents to $75.36.

U.S. crude inventories rose 7.8 million barrels in the week to Dec. 9, according to market sources citing data from the American Petroleum Institute, while analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 3.6 million barrel drop. [API/S]

Government data is due at 1530 GMT. [EIA/S]

The inventory data dampened the previous session's bullish sentiment based on hopes for a revival in Chinese demand with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and for a weakening dollar after data showed U.S. inflation subsiding.

Road and air traffic in China has rebounded sharply, data suggests.