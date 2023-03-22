 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil slips on demand fears, market awaits Fed decision

Reuters
Mar 22, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday following fresh indications of weak demand, and as the market awaited a crucial interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Brent crude futures , which have risen by almost 3% this week, were down 30 cents, or 0.40%, at $75.02 a barrel at 1026 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 29 cents, or 0.42%, at $69.38.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday called demand into question after it showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories last week, sources said, defying analyst estimates of a decline.

Official data from the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, is due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.