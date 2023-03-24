 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil slides 2.5% on concerns over health of banking sector

Reuters
Mar 24, 2023 / 09:46 PM IST

Oil prices fell about 2.5% on Friday amid declining European banking shares and after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years, dampening demand prospects.

Brent crude fell $1.85, or 2.4%, to $74.06 a barrel by 11:13 a.m. EST (1513 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude futures fell $1.79, 2.5%, to $68.23 a barrel.

Both benchmarks, which fell over 4% earlier in the session, were on track to end the week higher, after posting their biggest weekly declines in months last week due to banking sector turmoil and worries about a possible recession.

"We're riding along macroeconoic headwinds, and there's a newfound correlation with equities" said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.