App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

OIL share buyback may weaken its financial profile: Fitch

This rate is higher than the rating agency's previous expectation of 2.2x (times), shrinking the already-low headroom for OIL's 'BBB-' standalone credit profile as Fitch's current negative rating norms for net leverage is 2.5 times.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Oil India's (OIL) proposed share buyback is likely to weaken its financial profile as its net leverage may rise to about 2.5 times by the end of fiscal 2020, according to Fitch Ratings.

This rate is higher than the rating agency's previous expectation of 2.2x (times), shrinking the already-low headroom for OIL's 'BBB-' standalone credit profile as Fitch's current negative rating norms for net leverage is 2.5 times.

On November 21, OIL announced its plans to buy back 4.45 per cent of its shares at a total cost of Rs 1,090 crore.

"This, in our view, will drive up OIL's net debt levels in addition to its need to fund its negative free cash flows due to its plans for higher capex of about USD 600 million per year and dividends," the agency said.

related news

Fitch noted that it expects both domestic and overseas capex to rise over the next two to three years.

OIL aims to augment its domestic production and reserves and will also be required to contribute towards its share of the Mozambique liquefied natural gas development after the final investment decision is made, likely in mid-2019.

"We are not yet considering any benefit to OIL's financial or business profile from the higher capex over the next two to three years due to the uncertainty around its oil and gas exploration efforts and risks associated with the Mozambique asset," it said.

However, Fitch may consider a one-notch uplift to OIL's final rating if its standalone credit profile falls to 'BB+', it said.
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 06:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #Fitch #Oil India

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.