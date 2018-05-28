App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 28, 2018 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

OIL Q4 net profit at Rs 866.5 cr

State-owned Oil India Ltd today reported a net profit of Rs 866.5 crore for the March quarter on the back of higher oil prices. The company had a net profit of Rs 19.31 crore in the January-March quarter of 2016-17 owing to one-time impairment it had taken.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Oil India Ltd today reported a net profit of Rs 866.5 crore for the March quarter on the back of higher oil prices. The company had a net profit of Rs 19.31 crore in the January-March quarter of 2016-17 owing to one-time impairment it had taken.

In a statement, OIL said it got USD 64.93 per barrel for crude oil it produced in the January-March quarter of the fiscal 2017-18 as compared to USD 52.50 a barrel in the same period of the previous year.

Its output was however flat at 0.8 million tonnes while gas production was marginally lower at 0.7 billion cubic metres during the quarter under review.

OIL's turnover increased to Rs 3,784.91 crore in the March quarter, from Rs 3,308.98 crore a year ago.

For the entire 2017-18, the company posted 72 percent jump in net profit to Rs 2,667.93 crore.

Oil production was up 3.5 per cent at 3.39 million tonnes while price realised increased by over USD 8 to USD 55.72 per barrel in the fiscal.

Natural gas rates however declined to USD 2.69 per million British thermal unit from USD 2.78 per mmBtu, the statement said.

tags #earnings #Results

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.