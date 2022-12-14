 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices rise by $2 amid forecasts for 2023 demand uptick

Reuters
Dec 14, 2022 / 10:54 PM IST

Oil prices rose more than $2 on Wednesday after OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) both forecast a rebound in demand over the course of next year and as U.S. rate hikes are expected to ease alongside slowing inflation.

Brent Crude futures rose $1.88, or 2.3%, to $82.56 per barrel by 11:55 a.m. EDT (1655 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.82 at $77.21. Both contracts rose by more than $2 earlier in the session.

The Brent contract has returned to a backwardated market structure whereby front-month loading barrels trade higher than later deliveries, which indicates worries about oversupply are subsiding.

The structure had dipped into contango last week, with front-month deliveries cheaper than later-loading ones.

Looking into 2023, OPEC said it expects oil demand to grow by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) over the next year to 101.8 million bpd, with potential upside from China, the world's top importer.

The IEA, seeing Chinese oil demand recovering next year after a 400,000 bpd contraction in 2022, raised its 2023 oil demand growth estimate to 1.7 million bpd for a total of 101.6 million bpd.