Oil prices pose risk of global recession, producers need to act responsibly: IEA's Birol

Oil producers need to act responsibly to help keep a lid on prices of the key commodity, otherwise there is a risk of global recession, said Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

“If we don’t make a positive contribution here we may see prices even going higher, being much more volatile and becoming a major risk for recession for the global economy,” Birol said in an interview with Bloomberg TV from Davos - where the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 is underway.

“This summer will be difficult because as we know in summer oil demand normally goes up,” he said, adding that a major question is whether demand from China will remain flat due to weakness in the economy there.

Global energy prices are likely to surge once the Russian oil embargo is implemented and all 27 European Union (EU) governments agree to the proposed ban.

In its sixth set of sanctions against Russia and the toughest one yet, the EU, among other things, is seeking to ban Russian oil imports within six months and refined products by the end of 2022.

Notably, India defended its policy to import Russian crude on the same day that the EU announced the gradual oil embargo on Russia.

“International prices would further shoot up if a consumer as large as India discontinued its strategy of importing oil from diversified sources,’’ the government said in a statement, without making any reference to the EU's decision, and added that it was important to "ensure access to affordable energy for citizens".

The government, however, clarified that energy purchases from Russia "remain miniscule in comparison to India’s total consumption".

Interestingly, it came at a time when India became the largest customer of Russia’s Urals crude oil on the back of steep discounts offered by the Vladimir Putin government.

Taking advantage of the geopolitical tensions due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the world’s third-biggest oil importer also tried to get deeper discounts on Russian oil and wanted Russian crude at less than $70 a barrel on a delivered basis, according to Bloomberg.

The government had condemned the report and alleged that it tried to "sensationalise routine purchase of crude oil by Indian oil companies from Russia based on concocted source-based stories".

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a joint news conference last month that India’s total purchase of oil from Russia in a month is probably less than what Europe does in an afternoon.

“If you are looking at energy purchases from Russia, I would suggest that your attention should be focused on Europe. We do buy some energy, which is necessary for our energy security. But I suspect looking at the figures, probably our total purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon,” Jaishankar told a reporter when asked about India’s oil purchase from Russia.