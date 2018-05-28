Oil prices likely to drift lower in near term; bullions to get support from geopolitical tensions

Sam Nair

Commodity prices in the domestic market are trading sharply lower with a strong rupee accelerating the downside in the international markets. Gold is trading at Rs 30,950, down 239 points or 0.77 percent whereas silver is down 278 points or 0.69 percent to trade at Rs 39,989 currently. With the US banks remaining closed in observance of Memorial Day, trading is expected to remain thin on low liquidity even though excess volatility may be on the cards.

Despite the strong performance last week, the overall trend is largely expected to remain biased to the downside as rising US rates should continue to dampen demand for dollar listed commodities. The geopolitical tensions - trade negotiations between the US-China and summit between the US-North Korea should continue to support prices but bullions are likely to weaken if the meetings are reinstated.

Technically, Rs 30870-30900 should act as a major support level for prices whereas, on the upside, Rs 31100 is seen as a key reversal point. For silver, Rs 39900 is the support and resistance is seen at Rs 40250.

Base metals are under pressure this morning driven by a strong rupee and the sharp downside on LME. Lead is down over two percent at Rs 2435.50 whereas Nickel is down a percent at Rs 14730. Copper futures are trading at 6857.0, down 0.78 percent currently.

The International Copper Study Group released preliminary data for February 2018 world copper supply and demand in its May 2018 Copper Bulletin. World mine production is estimated to have increased by around 4.8 percent in the first two months of 2018 whereas refined production may have increased by about 3.3 percent during this period along with a sharp build-up in stocks across major warehouses. Base metals are expected to trade with a negative bias today.

Crude oil is down 2.45 percent to 66.22 on NYMEX whereas domestic prices opened at Rs 4580, down 122 points or 2.65 percent currently. The short-term bias continues to remain on the downside as concerns over a potential increase in supply from OPEC and Russia in a bid to stabilise the market continue to weigh on prices. On the downside, supports are placed Rs 4400-4350 whereas resistance is expected to come into play at Rs 4600-4620 intraday. Natural gas should trade with a weak bias intraday.

