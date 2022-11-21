 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices ease to near 2-month lows on China demand fears, dollar strength

Reuters
Nov 21, 2022 / 06:02 PM IST

Brent Crude futures for January had slipped 51 cents, or 0.6%, to $87.11 a barrel by 1205 GMT.

Oil prices slipped to trade near two-month lows on Monday, having earlier slid by around $1 a barrel, as supply fears receded while concerns over fuel demand from China and U.S. dollar strength weighed on prices.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were at $79.86 a barrel, down 22 cents or 0.3%, ahead of the contract's expiry later on Monday. The more active January contract was down 42 cents or 0.5% to $79.69 a barrel.

Both benchmarks closed Friday at their lowest since Sept. 27, extending losses for a second week, with Brent down 9% and WTI 10% lower.

"Apart from the weakened demand outlook due to China's COVID curbs, a rebound in the U.S. dollar today is also a bearish factor for oil prices," said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

"Risk sentiment becomes fragile as all the recent major countries' economic data point to a recessionary scenario, especially in the UK and eurozone," she said, adding that hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve last week also sparked concerns over the U.S. economic outlook.