Oil prices ease to 5-week low on fallout from U.S. bank shutdowns

Reuters
Mar 14, 2023 / 09:21 PM IST

Brent futures were down 51 cents, or 0.6%, to $80.26 a barrel by 11:36 a.m. EDT (1536 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 56 cents, or 0.8%, to $74.24.

Oil prices fell about 1% to a five-week low on Tuesday as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a U.S. bank, sparked fears of a fresh financial crisis that could reduce future oil demand.

That puts Brent on track for its lowest close since Feb. 3 and WTI on track for its lowest close since Feb. 22.

Shockwaves from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse triggered big moves in bank shares on Tuesday as investors fretted over the financial health of some lenders, in spite of assurances from U.S. President Joe Biden and other global policymakers.