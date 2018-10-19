Despite a cut in global growth forecasts, this is why crude oil continues to pinch pockets

The trend of oil prices and the stock market | Above is a graph plotting the monthly spot prices of Brent crude with the BSE Sensex over a ten year period. It can be clearly seen that the stock markets and crude oil prices generally run in tandem, aside from a sharp drop in oil prices towards the end of 2014. A rise in crude oil prices motivates the more affluent of the OPEC nations to use the rise in oil revenues to spur further growth, and commission industries to take on new projects. This sort of spending has a ripple effect on industries across borders, which reflects as gains in the market.(Source: Reuters and ACE Equity)