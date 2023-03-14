 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices continue slump in fallout from SVB shutdown

Reuters
Mar 14, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST

Brent crude futures fell $1.64, or 2%, to $79.13 a barrel by 1001 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) dropped $1.74, or 2.3%, to $73.06 a barrel. On Monday, Brent and WTI fell to their lowest since early January and December, respectively.

(Representative image)

Oil prices dropped more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday, extending the previous day's slide, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank rattled equities markets and sparked fear about a fresh financial crisis.

Oil prices dropped alongside a continued slide in equities markets.

"We see Mondays developments around the regional U.S. banks as more noise than news for commodity markets, and it should not have any meaningful medium- to longer-term impact," said UBS analyst Carsten Menke.