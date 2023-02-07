 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil price will continue to remain volatile: Oil India CMD

Rachita Prasad & Amritha Pillay
Feb 07, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

Oil India plans to complete a capex of Rs 11,700 crore this fiscal and looks to invest a similar amount next year across its business value chain. With its recent acquisition Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL), the company plans to transform itself into an integrated oil company, with investments also earmarked to build petrochemical facilities at the newly acquired refinery. Ranjith Rath, the Oil India chairman and managing director, India spoke to Moneycontrol discussing crude oil prices, investment plans and expectations from the India Energy Week.

Edited excerpts:

We saw a lot of volatility last year, whether it was crude oil prices, gas and the kind of disruptions we saw last year. Where do we stand now? Do you think that the worst is over in terms of the sheer volatility of it?

The reasons for volatility you cannot forecast. The causative factors, that could be any incident tomorrow, day after, you cannot forecast. But as oil and gas partners in the growth story or as oil and gas players in the value chain, we are very well aware of the volatility question per se. So we prepare ourselves for the volatilities as part of our strategy and ensure that how do we maintain the ‘trilemma’( of crude oil prices, exchange rate and above ground risks.)