    Oil price at $110 per barrel not sustainable, says Minister Hardeep Puri in Davos

    "The fact that it is not sustainable is seen in the countries around India. It is also being seen in Africa and Latin America," Puri said.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 24, 2022 / 08:04 PM IST
    Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File image)

    Crude oil price at $110 per barrel is "not sustainable", India's petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on May 24 in Switzerland's Davos, where heads of states and global business leaders have arrived for the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit.

    The minister's remarks came on the day when Brent crude price crossed the $113-mark, and the WTI crude stood at $110. The Indian basket of crude, which includes Dubai, Oman and Brent crude, stood at $110.98 per barrel on May 23.

    "Oil price at $110 per barrel is not sustainable. The fact that it is not sustainable is seen in the countries around India. It is also being seen in Africa and Latin America," Puri said, while speaking to CNBC TV18.

    The global prices are of prime concern to countries like India, which is dependent on imports for 85 percent of its fuel requirements, he added.

    While the oil producing nations have their sovereign right to determine the flow of crude in the global market, the situation makes it imperative to increase the output, the minister suggested. "Everyone should look at the fact that this is an existential threat," he said, pointing towards the soaring inflation globally.

    The international community, including India, "cannot afford to get disrupted on the current energy sources as we transition into the future", he further noted.

    Despite the challenging situation, the Indian government has taken measures to minimise the adverse impact on the citizens, Puri said. "The excise cut of Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 per litre on diesel is not a one-time measure which the government took. Earlier, we had slashed the duty on petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10."

    The government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "insulated India against many global crisis", Puri added.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 24, 2022 08:04 pm
