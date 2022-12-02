Oil Ministry to send proposals to Cabinet on Kirit Parikh Committee recommendations this month

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is keen to send the first set of proposals to the Cabinet on the recommendations made by the Kirit Parikh Committee by the end of this month, a senior ministry official privy to the discussions told Moneycontrol.

The committee, which was set up by the government to review the pricing formula for gas produced in the country as global energy prices soared, submitted the report on November 30. Among other things, it has recommended complete liberalisation of natural gas prices by January 1, 2027. If the ministry approves it, the proposals will be sent to the Cabinet for its nod, which is required for implementation of the policy.

ALSO READ: Kirit Parikh committee recommendations are too idealistic to be implemented

“We will examine the report and will go to the Cabinet with our views, which we are yet to form. We are trying to complete our own internal review within this month and we would like to send the first set of proposals to the Cabinet before the month-end,” said the source.

The report has recommended a floor of $4 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu) and a cap of $6.50/mmBtu for legacy and old fields being operated by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL).

The committee recommended no change in the pricing mechanism for gas produced from new and difficult fields. New and difficult fields enjoy pricing freedom to compensate for the greater risk and cost involved in these projects, but they have a pricing cap. The report suggests that the upper cap should be removed from January 1, 2026. The likely removal of the cap would be positive for gas produced from fields like the Krishna-Godavari block D6 (KG-D6) of Reliance Industries Ltd and its joint venture partner BP plc, which is governed by the pricing formula for difficult fields. The removal of the cap may attract more investments into these challenging fields.

The official said, “We may have views on recommendations which may have escaped attention or certain developments which may have happened after the committee submitted its report or certain feedback we might have received from stakeholders. Those things are possible.” “The final decision on the recommendations can be slightly different or different from the way the recommendations appear right now,” the official added. Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Shubhangi Mathur

READ MORE