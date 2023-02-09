 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Oil Minister clears air on Rs 35,000 crore energy transition budget allocation

Amritha Pillay
Feb 09, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

The minister clarified that the Rs 35,000 crore outlay comprises Rs 30,000 crore as capital support to OMCs and Rs 5,000 crore to augment India’s strategic petroleum reserves.

Hardeep Singh Puri

 

The Rs 35,000 crore earmarked in the Union Budget this year for energy transition and energy security is to be spent on the green energy capital expenditure of oil companies and to augment India’s strategic petroleum reserves, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has clarified.

In her budget speech on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the budget has provided Rs 35,000 crore for priority capital investments  by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas towards energy transition and net zero objectives, as well as energy security.

The announcement triggered speculation that this amount may include the compensation to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for the losses they incurred due to a price freeze earlier. Another item confusing industry players was if the Rs 30,000 crore mentioned as capital support for the ministry in the Budget was part of it or not.