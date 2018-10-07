App
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2018 07:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil market is balanced, says Qatar energy minister

"Geopolitical changes" are the reason for the recent rise in crude prices, the state-run Qatar News Agency quoted him as saying

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The oil market is balanced in terms of supply and demand, Qatar's Energy Minister Mohammed al-Sada said on October 7.

"Geopolitical changes" are the reason for the recent rise in crude prices, the state-run Qatar News Agency quoted him as saying.

"There are developments in the oil market including supply and the increase in global demand, and these considerations will be taken into account at the next meeting of OPEC (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries)," he said.

Oil prices have been rising as US sanctions against Iran's crude exports are set to start next month. Brent crude is trading at nearly $85 a barrel, compared to $65 at the beginning of the year.

 
First Published on Oct 7, 2018 07:24 pm

